OH--Ohio News Digest

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CHIEF PROBE

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” SENT: 474 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK LIVES STRIKE

NEW YORK — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

MED—-RACING FOR A REMEDY-DESPERATION SCIENCE

— Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science. By Marilynn Marchion. SENT: 2,038 words, photos and video.

BRIEFS:

— COUNTRY CLUB-HISTORIC MOUNDS — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a country club’s appeal of orders that it sell back a lease to the state historical agency to provide public access to ancient burial mounds.

— FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT — A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed following a fight at a city pizza restaurant.

SPORTS:

GLF—GOLF-WORKDAY OPEN

— Muirfield Village is gearing up for the first doubleheader on the PGA Tour in 63 years. A new tournament called the Workday Charity Open starts Thursday on the course Jack Nicklaus built. And then it’s onto the Memorial, the tournament Nicklaus created. The goal for tour officials is to protect the condition of the course from 157 players this week and 120 players next week. They also want to try to present a different test. That means slower greens, different tees and rough that isn’t quite as high this week. Workday is a one-time event replacing the canceled John Deere Classic. By Doug Ferguson. With AP photos.

