One seriously hurt in Knox County car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say a person was transported to a trauma center in serious condition after a vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Knox County.

Rural Metro reported that they, along with the Knox County Rescue Squad, responded to a crash on W. Emory Road near Autumn View at around 1 p.m.

Investigators said a single-vehicle crashed into a tree and trapped the driver. The rescue squad was able to cut the driver out of the vehicle and transport him to the trauma center.

This afternoon at approximately 1pm Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported car crash on W.... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.