One seriously hurt in Knox County car crash

Rural Metro responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Crash on W. Emory Road
Crash on W. Emory Road(Rural Metro)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say a person was transported to a trauma center in serious condition after a vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Knox County.

Rural Metro reported that they, along with the Knox County Rescue Squad, responded to a crash on W. Emory Road near Autumn View at around 1 p.m.

Investigators said a single-vehicle crashed into a tree and trapped the driver. The rescue squad was able to cut the driver out of the vehicle and transport him to the trauma center.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

