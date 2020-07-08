One seriously hurt in Knox County car crash
Rural Metro responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say a person was transported to a trauma center in serious condition after a vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Knox County.
Rural Metro reported that they, along with the Knox County Rescue Squad, responded to a crash on W. Emory Road near Autumn View at around 1 p.m.
Investigators said a single-vehicle crashed into a tree and trapped the driver. The rescue squad was able to cut the driver out of the vehicle and transport him to the trauma center.
