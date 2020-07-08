Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by a car in East Knoxville

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Officers and ambulance crews responded to a call at 8:10 p.m. at East Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

No information regarding the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle has been released.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. boy with inoperable brain tumor celebrates 10th birthday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A 10-year-old boy with an inoperable brain tumor celebrated his 10th birthday with the help of former Vols like Josh Dobbs.

News

CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms to ongoing list

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new COVID-19 symptoms to its ongoing list.

News

Former Lady Vol leads rebuild at Anderson County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nicky Anosike's DIY project paving the way for Lady Mavs

Forecast

Scattered storms to building heat this week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Scattered pop-up storms are a possibility today and Wednesday, but as we dry out late week, temperatures will warm to levels we haven't seen so far this summer.

Latest News

News

Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
One of golf’s premier events will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Family offering reward after losing dog in Gatlinburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
A family from Toledo is desperate to be reunited with their pet after losing it in Gatlinburg over the Fourth of July holiday.

News

Alcoa City Schools answers questions before ‘20-’21 school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
One Alcoa City Schools parent wanted to make sure her five kids will have their safest school year.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

Tremont Institute ‘moving forward with cautious optimism’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tremont Institute said Tuesday that it has been developing ways to host its programs safely this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, "despite canceling many spring and summer programs," the institute said its "moving forward with cautious optimism."

News

Man pleads guilty to killing grandparents, uncle in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Kentucky man who was accused of killing his grandparents and an uncle in February 2018 pleaded guilty in their murders Monday.