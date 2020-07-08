Pedestrian hit by a car in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

Officers and ambulance crews responded to a call at 8:10 p.m. at East Magnolia Avenue and Harrison Street to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

No information regarding the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle has been released.

Officers are investigating the incident.

