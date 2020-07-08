Advertisement

Police investigating human remains found in fire pit

57-year-old Mark Alan Eberly shot Cumberland County Deputy Tim Tutor on Saturday June 27.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TRENTON, Mich. (AP) — Human remains were found at the former home of a suburban Detroit man, more than a week after he died after shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Trenton, Michigan, are investigating whether the remains are that of a woman who was living with Mark Eberly, said Steven Voss, director of police and fire services.

“It’s very possible, but we’re not willing to go there yet. ... Nobody has reported her missing, but our detectives have been in contact with two of her siblings. They have had no contact with her,” Voss said.

A human skull and bones were found Monday in a fire pit at Eberly’s former home, Voss said.

“Some neighbors said back in March he was having some bonfires out there by himself — very large bonfires,” Voss said.

On June 27, Eberly was involved in a shooting with a sheriff’s deputy in Cumberland County, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.

Eberly, 57, was later found dead in his vehicle about a mile away, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy was expected to make a full recovery. The shooting remains under investigation

