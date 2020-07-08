Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WVLT/CBS) -One of golf’s premier events will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA of America and European Tour were expected to make the announcement official Wednesday, but a source told ESPN that the Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021 with the Presidents Cup moved back a year to 2022.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will still be held in late September at Whistling Straights. The next Ryder Cup, scheduled in Rome, will likely move to 2023 to ensure the event rotation remains at two years.

Golfers across the globe have been asked whether the Ryder Cup should be played if fans are not permitted to attend and they soundly rejected the notion considering spectators play such a large role in the atmosphere of the event. Many golfers were insistent that it would be ridiculous to hold a Ryder Cup under such conditions.

“It’s not a Ryder Cup without fans. That’s from a European, going to America, knowing that I’m going to get abuse,” Rory Mcilroy said in April. “Obviously, it would be better for Europeans to play without fans because we wouldn’t deal with some of the stuff that you have to put up with, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be a great spectacle. There would be no atmosphere. So if it came to whether they had to choose between not playing the Ryder Cup or playing it without fans, I would say just delay it a year.”

The last time the Ryder Cup was bumped a year was in 2001 after the bombing of the World Trade Center in New York. That Ryder Cup was scheduled to be played later in September 2001 at The Belfry but was instead pushed back a year. In that instance, the players and captains that had already been selected for 2001 were kept for 2002.

It remains unknown how qualification will move forward for 2021.

