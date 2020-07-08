Sen. McConnell says another coronavirus relief package is ‘highly likely’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Mitch McConnell said it was time to assess the possible need for another relief package which he said was likely, but not with as significant of a dollar amount.

“I would say to those who are licking their chops over the $3 trillion dollar package the House came back to town in the past couple of months ago- that isn’t going to happen,” said Sen. McConnell. “That would double the amount we’ve already added to the national debt in one fowl swoop. I don’t think that was a responsible way to deal with where we are.”

The senator said the new bill would include liability reform which protects healthcare facilities, universities and other businesses from getting sued during the pandemic. It would also focus on schools.

“Kids have to be back in school or America can’t begin to come back to normal.”

McConnell is considering another stimulus paycheck, one that would target people with with a yearly income of $40,000 or less.

“People making $40,000 or less are the ones hit the hardest,” said McConnell. “Extending unemployment insurance is important too.”

Overall, the senate majority leader said he would be announcing the elements of the possible new relief package in a few weeks. Senate resume July 20.

