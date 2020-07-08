Settlement reached in 2018 Bean Station ICE raid

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee company at the center of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in April 2018 has agreed to settle after being sued by the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The government agency raided the Southeastern Provision company, a meat processing plant located in Bean Station, in 2018 and detained 97 people.

According to the SPLC, the plant has agreed to pay more than $600,000 in unpaid wages and “liquidated damages” to the workers of the plant. The owner of the plant, James Brantley, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud and employing undocumented immigrants.

Netflix developed a docuseries called “After the Raid” about the incident, which was the largest raid of its type in at least a decade in the area.

