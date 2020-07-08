Sevier County mask mandate creates mixed views amid high COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As tourists head toward the mountains, they stop at Smokey Mountain Knife Works in Sevier County.

WVLT News witnessed some wearing masks and many others not. That’s expected to change July 10th after County Mayor Larry Waters signed an executive order that would make it illegal to have a face covering indoors. Though, the highest penalty will be a warning.

The change is good news to store manager Chris Rossman.

“The enemy when you’re fighting a virus and that’s the enemy the way you defeat it is you starve it and this helps to starve it,” Rossman said.

Sevier County reached a record last week when the four-day average case count increased to 45.5. This is pushing reopened businesses to adjust, again.

“We’re going to put some signage up that lets people know that the masks have been made mandatory in Sevierville, but again we’re not going to police that because that’s really not our function here,” Rossman said.

Under WVLT News’ Facebook post, many subscribers aren’t happy with this change saying “They cant make you” and “I will not do any business in Sevier County.”

#BREAKING: Mandatory mask order approved in Sevier County Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

People who live in Sevier County are still processing the upcoming order.

“I’ve been out one time since this started back in February,” Teresa Franklin, a resident, said.

Children and people with breathing issues, like Franklin, are exempt from wearing a mask.

“For us folks who have breathing problems, those masks makes a smother that much worse,” said Franklin. “So, it’s good for the people who don’t have breathing problems.”

Several business owners told WVLT News they simply want to avoid another shutdown.

Mayor Waters said the order will last through August 3rd.

