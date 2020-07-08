Tack swap and vendor sale planned at STAR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding is hosting its annual tack and vendor sale.

The general public is invited to visit STAR’s indoor arena in Lenoir City between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 to shop.

Vendors with tack or handmade items to sell can reserve a space to set up shop for $20 by calling 865-988-4711.

STAR will also be accepting tack donations.

For more information, visit the STAR website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.