Tack swap and vendor sale planned at STAR
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding is hosting its annual tack and vendor sale.
The general public is invited to visit STAR’s indoor arena in Lenoir City between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 to shop.
Vendors with tack or handmade items to sell can reserve a space to set up shop for $20 by calling 865-988-4711.
STAR will also be accepting tack donations.
For more information, visit the STAR website.
