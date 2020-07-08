TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McMinn County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McMinn County Tuesday night.

TBI said they were called to investigate by District Attorney General Steve Crump.

According to the TBI, agents arrived at a home on County Road to follow up on a narcotics investigation around 7 p.m. Investigators said that, upon arrival, Paul Eugene Armstrong came out of the home holding a gun and pointed it at officers.

TBI said “at some point during the encounter” an officer from the Athens Police Department and a deputy from the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office fired their weapons, striking Armstrong. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. According to the TBI, no officers were injured in the incident.

