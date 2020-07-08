Tennessee aiming to have students back in classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee governor Bill Lee held a COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday to discuss the rise in cases, which surpassed 55,000 July 8, and the future for students, educators and parents as they look to the fall semester.

Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said during the briefing that getting students back into classrooms in the fall is the “goal” of the administration amid the pandemic. She called the move “critical” to reopening the state’s economy.

In June, the Tennessee Department of Education released guidelines for schools and toolkits for reopening. The toolkits target 26 topics to help educators and community leaders with the reopening process.

East Tennessee school districts are working to give students and parents multiple options for returning to schools in the fall. Knox County Schools announced Wednesday that they would be offering a virtual option for students.

