TSSAA delays vote on fall sports schedule, in talks with governor’s task force

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control announced a decision on the fall sports contingency plans has been delayed.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TSSAA met Wednesday and planned to provide updates on fall schedules for high school football and girl’s soccer.

TSSAA members asked the Board of Control to delay vote on fall sports until the Governor’s office rules on a request to adjust the no contact rule that runs through August 29.

TSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said the TSSAA will wait until closer to the beginning of the sports season to announce a decision as they work with Governor Bill Lee’s task force.

“If we have any chance on having fall sports, we would echo what they say. ‘Help us out, keep your distance, and wash your hands,’” Childress said.

