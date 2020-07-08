United Airlines warns 36,000 employees could be furloughed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United Airlines warned more than 30,000 employees that they could be furloughed this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline reportedly said 36,000 employees, nearly half of its frontline workforce which includes 15,000 flight attendants and 11,000 customer service and gate agents, will receive layoff notices. Notices were sent Wednesday because federal law requires employers to notify employees 60 days before a mass layoff.

“Just because you receive a WARN notice does not mean your job is being eliminated,” United told its workforce at the time. “However it is a sign that your job could be affected by an involuntary furlough.”

CNN reported that the airline is operating only a quarter of flights compared to 2019, according to a company executive. Those flights are, on average, just over 50 percent full. The airline said its losing $40 million each day.

