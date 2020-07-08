UT releases guidelines to manage spread of COVID-19 on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee released a list of requirements students, staff and faculty will have to follow during the upcoming fall semester.

The guidelines are an attempt to manage the spread and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on UT’s campus during the 2020-21 academic year.

UT said the following guidelines will be applicable system-wide.

1. Social distancing/Masks and other face coverings. All employees, students, and visitors on campuses or at other UT locations must observe appropriate social distancing whenever possible, and must wear a mask or other face-covering as directed by the UT System or applicable campus or institute, if proper social distancing cannot be maintained, or as otherwise required by entities with which UT collaborates or affiliates.

2. COVID-19 testing protocol. a. Before arriving on campus or the workplace: All campuses and institutes must agree on a coordinated and consistent plan, based on the availability of supplies and personnel, for testing employees and students prior to the start of the fall 2020 semester. This plan must be approved by President Boyd by August 1, 2020. Tests required by the approved plan could be obtained from a private health care provider, a local health department, or testing centers that will be made available on UT campuses. b. While on campus or at other UT facilities: In accordance with guidelines from the Infectious Disease Society of America, testing will be required for all symptomatic individuals and all asymptomatic individuals who have had close contact exposure to others who have tested positive for COVID19. Also, employees and students may be required to participate in additional testing during the academic year for surveillance purposes.

3. Contact tracing. In the event that an employee or student has a positive COVID19 test, the individual must report the positive test to the office designated by the UT System or applicable campus or institute and provide reasonable assistance to health professionals in conducting appropriate contact tracing. 1 These directives are based on recommendations and guidance from several public health sources, including the CDC, Tennessee Pledge, and UT President’s Re-Opening Task Force. 1 12 Meeting of the Board of Trustees - Special Focus Session (COVID-19) - IV. COVID-19 Update and Planning for Fall 2020 – Discussion

4. Immunizations. All employees and students must have a flu immunization when it becomes available. Also, if a medically-approved COVID-19 immunization is developed during the 2020-21 academic year, all employees and students must have that vaccination. An exception may be granted if an employee or student has a reasonable objection for religious or medical reasons, or if a student will only be taking online classes and does not live in campus housing.

5. Education. All employees must complete an online return-to-work training module provided by the UT system or their respective campus or institute. All students must complete an online return-to-campus training provided by their respective campus.

6. Self-wellness checks. All employees and students should complete a daily self-observation, in accordance with procedures developed by the UT System or applicable campus or institute, about their health prior to coming to campus or other UT locations each day.

7. Travel. Only essential UT-related travel will be allowed. The UT System or applicable campus or institute will define “essential” and establish policies and approval processes for all domestic and international travel by its respective employees. All employees must comply with applicable CDC guidance upon returning from travel, including any recommended self-isolation periods.

8. Dining guidelines. All on-campus dining services must be operated in compliance with applicable guidelines from the CDC and the Tennessee Pledge.

9. Housing/building cleaning. All UT buildings, including academic buildings and housing, must be cleaned and disinfected regularly in accordance with applicable guidelines from the CDC.

10. Visitors on campus. All visitors on campuses or at other UT locations must comply with requirements regarding social distancing, masks, and other public health best practices as required by the UT system, a campus or institute, or local government, as applicable.

11. Events. All large events and social gatherings held on campuses or at other UT locations must comply with applicable CDC, state, or local health guidance; provided, however, that athletics events may be conducted in accordance with relevant NCAA and athletic conference guidelines.

