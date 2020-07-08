UT working with international students to comply with immigration policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday it was assisting international students to “help them comply” with new immigration policy.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

UT announced it plans to open campuses in the fall, and it recently released updated guidelines for faculty, staff and students who will be returning.

“Changes to federal policy about international students and online courses have caused concern among many in our campus community,” The University said on Twitter. It added that the Center for Global Engagement would work with international students and that there were options, including hybrid courses, available for students.

UT said it has approximately 1,060 international students that represent 95 countries.

“They are scholars, contributors to campus life, and valued members of the Volunteer family.”

Students are urged to contact the Center for Global Engagement if they have concerns. They can be reached on Twitter here or here.

