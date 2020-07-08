Advertisement

Walmart employs more than 265,000 veterans

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After 20 years of service, Ken Nettles, a retired Air Force veteran, wanted a second career.

"I could not in good conscious sit in my house," Nettles explained. "That's not me."

Instead, the retired airmen turned in his uniform for a blue and gold vest.

"It just so happened that the current manager here was also a cheerleader for my wife," Nettles continued explaining. "So, we reached out to her and asked her what kind of career opportunities I could have here at Walmart."

Ken is one of more 265,000 veterans who call Walmart their second home.

“To be able to transition from the military over to the civilian sector is sometimes a difficult transition for military members,” Nettles mentioned. “So in this career, I was easily able to transition from the military to Walmart. They made it very easy.”

In 2013, Walmart made its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment. It’s a commitment that focuses on keeping people like Nettles busy and employed. Since the start of their commitment, Walmart has hired more than 265,000 veterans, and more than 6,000 of those hires came right here in Louisiana.

“For those individuals coming out of military service,” Nettles said. “Walmart is a great place to hang your hat.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escaped inmate from Mississippi is captured in Tennessee

Updated: 54 minutes ago
An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi prison was captured Tuesday in Tennessee.

News

Police investigating human remains found in fire pit

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A human skull and bones were found Monday in a fire pit at Eberly’s former home, Voss said.

News

Drive-In Concert Series postponed until Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Sikes
Due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases the Drive-In Concert Series has been postponed until September.

Forecast

Developing storms and steamy today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.

News

Garth Brooks, wife quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The couple’s July 7 Facebook concert has been rescheduled for a later date while the pair are in quarantine.

Latest News

News

East Tennessee man shares experience of bear attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
The victim told WJHL TV he notified the TWRA of the bear encounter the following day.

News

Sevier County mask mandate creates mixed views amid high COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has signed an executive order that would require residents and visitors to wear a mask indoors.

News

City of Knoxville responds to ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal

Updated: 9 hours ago
The City of Knoxville responded to a ‘Black Lives Matter’ street art proposal.

News

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in McMinn County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McMinn County Tuesday night.

News

Mandatory mask order issued in Sevier County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sevier County Officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory mask order will take effect

News

Gov. Lee says schools to receive $81M in federal money

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions are receiving $81 million in federal money in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.