Walmart employs more than 265,000 veterans

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After 20 years of service, Ken Nettles, a retired Air Force veteran, wanted a second career.

"I could not in good conscious sit in my house," Nettles explained. "That's not me."

Instead, the retired airmen turned in his uniform for a blue and gold vest.

"It just so happened that the current manager here was also a cheerleader for my wife," Nettles continued explaining. "So, we reached out to her and asked her what kind of career opportunities I could have here at Walmart."

Ken is one of more 265,000 veterans who call Walmart their second home.

“To be able to transition from the military over to the civilian sector is sometimes a difficult transition for military members,” Nettles mentioned. “So in this career, I was easily able to transition from the military to Walmart. They made it very easy.”

In 2013, Walmart made its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment. It’s a commitment that focuses on keeping people like Nettles busy and employed. Since the start of their commitment, Walmart has hired more than 265,000 veterans, and more than 6,000 of those hires came right here in Louisiana.

“For those individuals coming out of military service,” Nettles said. “Walmart is a great place to hang your hat.”

