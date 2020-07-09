KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans of the sport are holding out hope for any kind of football this season, guys like Donny Lee Kenner of Knoxville, who’s turned his front yard into a Big Orange tribute of sorts. He’s got everything from borders around trees and plants to a driveway replica of Shields-Watkins Field. Donny says it’s been a labor of love and something which keeps his spirits up during these tough times, “We need something to raise up our spirits. I’d like to see Tennessee everyday in the news, Tennessee Vols, the Lady Vols, Track, Swimming, the whole nine yards. Tennessee is strong in all that. They have to think about stuff like that, but I hope they’ll play. Players want to play, the coaches want to play. It’s time to put something back so somebody can see it.”

Donny’s tribute to the Big Orange is located on Farris Drive in Knoxville and he invites all Vol fans to swing by and see it if they get the chance.

Quite a tribute to the Vols,

