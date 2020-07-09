Advertisement

Amazon to remove Washington Redskins merchandise

Amazon announced it will be removing all Washington Redskins merchandise from its website in the midst of racial justice protests.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The announcement came Wednesday after other large companies like Walmart and Target made similar declarations of discontinuing sales of the NFL team’s products.

A spokesperson told CBS News that Amazon sent a note to sellers Wednesday, informing them that they are to remove the team’s merchandise from the site. Amazon made the decision following the Washington Redskins saying it was undergoing a “through review” of its name.

CBS News reported that Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent a letter to Amazon and requested that the company halt the sale of the Redskins’ products. In the letter, he also asked that any other merchandise, such as that of the Cleveland Indians, that displayed offensive depictions of Indigenous people, be removed as well.

“We commend Amazon for taking this swift action to support this long overdue change,” Ferguson tweeted after Amazon made the decision .

After FedEx, the title sponsor of the team’s stadium, asked the team to change its name last week, owner Dan Snyder, who has previously resisted the change, said he would consider it. PepsiCo and Bank of America also encouraged the change.

Following the announcement, Walmart said it is discontinuing all products that reference that team’s name and logo. Target confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that it is doing the same.

"We have been talking to the NFL and sharing our concerns regarding the name of the Washington team," Nike told CBS News on Thursday. "We are pleased to see the team taking a first step towards change."

“This moment has been 87 years in the making, and we have reached this moment thanks to decades of tireless efforts by tribal leaders, advocates, citizens, and partners to educate America about the origins and meaning of the R-word,” National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp said Friday. “NCAI looks forward to immediately commencing discussions with the league and team about how they will change the team’s name and mascot, and a prompt timetable for doing so. Indian Country deserves nothing less. The time to change is now.”

