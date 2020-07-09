Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores within the next two years

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it plans to close roughly 200 stores within the next two years.
Bed Bath and Beyond store front. / Source: (WITN).
Bed Bath and Beyond store front. / Source: (WITN).(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it plans to close roughly 200 stores within the next two years.

CNN reported that the retail chain announced the closures as it released its quarterly earnings.

Bed Bath & Beyond operated a total of 1,478 stores, including 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as of May 31. The company previously closed 21 Bed Bath & Beyond stores during the first quarter, which ended May 31.

The company, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Value, said it would be mainly closing Bed Bath & Beyond stores, starting later this year.

It isn’t clear which store locations the company would close at this time.

Just like many other retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond had to temporarily close stores because of coronavirus a few months ago.

“The impact of the COVID-19 situation was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures,” said Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive Mark Tritton.

Bed Bath & Beyond said the permanent store closures are a part of the company’s restructuring plan to help “rebuild and grow the business” in response to the impact of COVID-19 on the company.

“We believe Bed Bath & Beyond will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and our balance sheet,” Tritton said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Church finds a new home

Updated: moments ago
Before the pandemic, The Point church would hold Sunday service at the Downtown West movie theater.

News

Tennessee caregiver charged with exploiting elderly couple

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A caregiver in Cleveland, Tennessee has been charged with exploiting an elderly couple.

News

Johnson City police search for suspects accused of shooting fireworks at officers

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of shooting fireworks at officers.

News

High school students from across the state explore Great Smoky Mountains virtually

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
They planned on a summer searching for rare plants and studying animals with more than a hundred of the smartest students from around the state. Instead, they’re learning at home.

News

Roads flooding in North Knoxville

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Knoxville police warned drivers Thursday after receiving multiple reports of flooding in Northwest Knoxville.

Latest News

News

Johnson City Saladworks location to be first in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
The first Saladworks location in Tennessee is set to open in Johnson City on July 10.

News

Tennessee has fewer than 400 ICU beds, hospital officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise in Tennessee, hospital officials say the ICU bed capacity in the state has lowered.

News

Historical marker disappears in Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
A historical monument in Sevier County is missing, and no one knows for sure what happened to it or why it's gone.

News

Rural Metro working ‘serious accidents’ in West Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crews said there would be delays on I-40 eastbound in Knoxville and on Kingston Pike due to serious vehicle accidents.

News

Career Center hosting virtual career fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a virtual hiring fair in late July.