Big Ten expected to cancel non-conference fall sports

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/ WVLT) - The Big Ten Conference is expected to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported.

A formal announcement is expected later this week.

ESPN reported Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed options for fall sports starting during the pandemic and coaches were given a chance to weigh-in Thursday morning.

The cancellation of non-conference games would include football.

According to ESPN, the idea behind the decision is that canceling non-conference competitions would limit travel and help ensure testing among players.

