Big Ten expected to cancel non-conference fall sports
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/ WVLT) - The Big Ten Conference is expected to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported.
A formal announcement is expected later this week.
ESPN reported Big Ten presidents and athletics directors discussed options for fall sports starting during the pandemic and coaches were given a chance to weigh-in Thursday morning.
The cancellation of non-conference games would include football.
According to ESPN, the idea behind the decision is that canceling non-conference competitions would limit travel and help ensure testing among players.
