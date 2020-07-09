Advertisement

Bill would ban Nashville police from using tear gas

Nashville city council members are debating on putting restrictions on police response to protests and riots.
Protesters demonstrate in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that broke out Tuesday after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Protesters demonstrate in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that broke out Tuesday after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville city council members are debating on putting restrictions on police response to protests and riots.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Nashville council member Emily Benedict introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban local police from using tear gas.

The legislation pointed to the dangers of the gas, which can make breathing painful and difficult and can cause a burning sensation in eyes.

The bill would need two additional votes to pass.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

