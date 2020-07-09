Bill would ban Nashville police from using tear gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville city council members are debating on putting restrictions on police response to protests and riots.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Nashville council member Emily Benedict introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban local police from using tear gas.

The legislation pointed to the dangers of the gas, which can make breathing painful and difficult and can cause a burning sensation in eyes.

The bill would need two additional votes to pass.

