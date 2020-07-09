Advertisement

Career Center hosting virtual career fair

The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a virtual hiring fair in late July.
(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a virtual hiring fair in late July.

According to a release from the Career Center, a virtual career fair is scheduled for July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center invited employers from 20 states to participate in the event, which is free and open to the public.

You can go here to register for the event.

