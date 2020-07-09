Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old East Tennessee girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 12-year-old in Rockwood.

According to TBI, Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rebecca is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, flip flops, and a black Adidas hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or Rockwood Police at 1-865-354-3388.

