FBI Knoxville office seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI Knoxville office said it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

The FBI tweeted Thursday saying it utilizes image analysis to identify clues as to where a child may be held and no clue or piece of information is too small.

To report tips visit the FBI Tips website here.

