Flags to fly at half staff at State Capitol for late musician Charlie Daniels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered flags to fly at half staff at the State Capitol on Friday from sunrise to sunset in honor of country legend Charlie Daniels who died earlier this week.

During his Wednesday press conference, Gov. Lee spoke at length about Daniel’s legacy and devotion to his faith.

Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhagic stroke.

A memorial service was held Wednesday night in honor of the ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer.

