Advertisement

Former Vol’s sister and ‘Glee’ star missing on California lake

Crews search for Glee star Naya Rivera on California lake
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Vol Mychal Rivera’s sister and Glee Star Naya Rivera is missing on California lake, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Naya Rivera, 33, is at the center of the search the sheriff’s office has called a possible drowning.

Mychal Rivera played tight end for the Vols from 2010-2012. He was awarded the 2012 Coaches All-SEC First Team. He was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old East Tennessee girl

Updated: 8 minutes ago
According to TBI, Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecast

Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The unorganized development of storms concentrates rain outlining the Valley and only brings a few to the lower elevations, but tomorrow an approaching front brings some batches to our area as a whole.

Forecast

Developing storms and steamy today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have some more pop-up storms again today. The coverage is still limited, where our elevation changes are triggering most of the pop-up heavier rain and storms.

News

Maryville ice cream parlor hopes to be a sweet escape

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor hopes customers can escape reality, even if its just for a few minutes.

Latest News

News

KCS considers online, in-person hybrid learning model

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Knox County Reopening School Task Force presents its findings to the school board.

WVLT

“No risk-free options available:” Knox County Schools talks returning for fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Luxury picnic service launches in Nashville

Updated: 7 hours ago
A hairstylist, unable to work during Nashville's COVID-19 shutdown, launched a luxury picnic service.

News

Bill would ban Nashville police from using tear gas

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nashville city council members are debating on putting restrictions on police response to protests and riots.

News

Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help.

News

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Updated: 8 hours ago
Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.