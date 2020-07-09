Former Vol’s sister and ‘Glee’ star missing on California lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Vol Mychal Rivera’s sister and Glee Star Naya Rivera is missing on California lake, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Naya Rivera, 33, is at the center of the search the sheriff’s office has called a possible drowning.

Mychal Rivera played tight end for the Vols from 2010-2012. He was awarded the 2012 Coaches All-SEC First Team. He was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Keep a Vol in your thoughts this morning. Glee star Naya Rivera is missing on a California lake. Her brother, Mychal Rivera, played tight end for the Vols. Crews are still searching for her. @wvlt https://t.co/U9JATPgGg6 — Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) July 9, 2020

