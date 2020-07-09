GSMNP announces upcoming lane closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure along King Branch Road.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to make pavement repairs.

King Branch Road is located off the northbound Spur near Pigeon Forge. The road will remain open during the single-lane closure, but motorists should anticipate delays.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.