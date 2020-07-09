Haslams to visit Knoxville tutoring program Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bill and Crissy Haslam announced they will visit a Knoxville tutoring program Friday, July 10 to discuss learning opportunities that have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haslams plan to visit Tennessee Tutoring Corps at the Halls Powell Boys and Girls Club, 1819 Dry Gap Pike at 10 a.m.

According to a release, the program was created by the Haslam Foundation in coordination with the Boys and Girls Club to provide summer learning opportunities for rising K-6th grade students and assists college students who had internships and opportunities canceled.

