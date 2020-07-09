Advertisement

Haslams to visit Knoxville tutoring program Friday

Bill and Crissy Haslam announced they will be visiting a Knoxville tutoring program Friday July 10 to discuss learning opportunities that have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill and Crissy Haslam visiting a Knoxville tutoring program Friday.
Bill and Crissy Haslam visiting a Knoxville tutoring program Friday.(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bill and Crissy Haslam announced they will visit a Knoxville tutoring program Friday, July 10 to discuss learning opportunities that have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Haslams plan to visit Tennessee Tutoring Corps at the Halls Powell Boys and Girls Club, 1819 Dry Gap Pike at 10 a.m.

According to a release, the program was created by the Haslam Foundation in coordination with the Boys and Girls Club to provide summer learning opportunities for rising K-6th grade students and assists college students who had internships and opportunities canceled.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered Child Alert canceled, 12-year-old girl found safe

Updated: 45 minutes ago
According to TBI, Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

News

FBI Knoxville office seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The FBI Knoxville said it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

News

Tennessee panel meets Thursday on Capitol’s Confederate bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.

News

Tiger Woods returning to PGA Tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tiger Woods has committed to play in the Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Latest News

News

Knox County Public Library to open all locations July 17

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Knox County Public Library announced it will open all locations on their regular schedule on July 17.

News

GSMNP announces upcoming lane closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to make pavement repairs.

News

‘What do we pay you for,’ Woman charged with public intoxication after alleged comments to Tennessee deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Gilliam’s breath during the incident.

News

Flags to fly at half staff at State Capitol for late musician Charlie Daniels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

News

Knoxville group asking for donations to give kids beds to sleep in

Updated: 3 hours ago
The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need.

News

Tennessee parolee gets 40 years in prison for woman’s rape

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rainer forced a woman into his truck while she was walking in a Memphis neighborhood in April 2015.