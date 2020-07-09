Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder. Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn’t known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Authorities say Mitchell shot 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas late Tuesday. The restaurant’s general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued. But it’s not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square says it will cost about $158,000 to repair damage that occurred there during recent protests against racial injustice. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says that tally from protests in Columbus between May 28 and June 18 doesn’t include repairs for damage on other state property or expenses for the State Highway Patrol. The damage included broken windows at the Statehouse that have been boarded up. In June, it was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to add cachexia to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients. That condition involves weakness or wasting of the body due to chronic illness, and it includes symptoms such as loss of appetite. It sometimes affects patients who have some of the other qualifying conditions on Ohio’s medical marijuana list, such as AIDS or cancer. The board voted Wednesday to add cachexia as a qualifying condition. Board members also again decided against adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail.