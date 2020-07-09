Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn't include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s unemployment claims declined for the 10th consecutive week, indicating residents are returning to work as the state reopens amid the virus’s continuous spread. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that for the week ending July 4, the state saw a reported 33,483 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor. The decline comes after weeks of record-breaking jobless claims as the state weathered the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the economy. As the state continues to push through its reopening plan, the numbers of reported cases rise once again, reaching 1,277 reported cases Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder. Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn’t known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Authorities say Mitchell shot 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas late Tuesday. The restaurant’s general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued. But it’s not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio anti-racism protesters have filed a federal lawsuit seeking monetary damages for injuries sustained in clashes with police after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, describes peaceful demonstrators and bystanders being beaten, fired on with wooden and rubber bullets and unlawfully arrested during protests in late May and June. It alleges gross negligence, under-trained personnel and constitutional violations. City Attorney Zach Klein said he is working on changes addressing Columbus' protest responses and police-community relations issues. A board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse property repairing protest-related damages will cost about $158,000.