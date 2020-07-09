Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square says it will cost about $158,000 to repair damage that occurred there during recent protests against racial injustice. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says that tally from protests in Columbus between May 28 and June 18 doesn’t include repairs for damage on other state property or expenses for the State Highway Patrol. The damage included broken windows at the Statehouse that have been boarded up. In June, it was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail.

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” Attorney David Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan.” The officers' attorney blasted the report as ignoring serious wrongdoing.