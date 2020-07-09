Historical marker disappears in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historical monument in Sevier County is missing, and no one knows for sure what happened to it or why it’s gone.

Members of the Smoky Mountain Railroad said a historical marker sat at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 66 for the past 13 years, but now, it has vanished. Joe Holloway was in Sevierville on business Saturday when he noticed something missing on Main Street.

“As I got to the intersection of 66 and 441 I looked to the left and it wasn’t sitting there,” said Holloway, a historian with the Smoky Mountain Railroad. Holloway said he has called the state, the city and county about the marker’s disappearance, and yet, it has remains a mystery.

“None of them in the public works in Sevierville have it. We’ve even let the police department know it’s missing although it’s not our property it’s the state sign,” he said.

Holloway knew exactly where the sign was because he’s the person who lobbied the state to have it placed there. It documented the history of the old “Slow and Easy” train that ran from Knoxville to Sevierville and helped build Douglas Dam, along with the Sevierville economy in the midst of World War II.

“We wanted people to know that many years ago that up until 1961 Sevierville had its own railroad for the 50 years, 53 years,” he said.

Holloway told WVLT News he doesn’t believe it was taken down due to any unrest, but he wants to get a replacement or find the old one.

“We are now in line to hopefully get a replacement, although I would like to see the other one recovered if someone was kind enough to know something about it. And let the authorities know.”

He said it cost$1,600 to get the sign placed in 2006 so he assumes the replacement cost now would be closer to $2,000.

