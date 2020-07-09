Advertisement

Johnson City police search for suspects accused of shooting fireworks at officers

The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of shooting fireworks at officers.
Johnson City Police Department / Source: (JCPD Facebook)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/ WJHL) - The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of shooting fireworks at officers.

According to JCPD, the suspects fired mortar-type explosives at officers who were on patrol during the Fourth of July weekend.

A press release said the officers were participating in a community relations event that was aimed at reducing fireworks and other explosive devices being set off in the West Davis Park area when the incident occurred.

Officials said, “Several large mortar type explosive devices were intentionally thrown and launched at the officers and their vehicles.”

The officers reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident and their vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects involved is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 423-434-6166.

