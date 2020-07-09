Johnson City Saladworks location to be first in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Saladworks location in Tennessee is set to open in Johnson City on July 10.

According to a release, the restaurant franchise has customized meals with around 60 fresh ingredients for customers to choose from, “In addition to its Signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and more.”

The new location is set to open West State of Franklin Road near Starbucks and Subway.

WJHL reported that the Johnson City Saladworks location owner and operator, Diance Taveau, plans to open an additional location later in 2020, according to the release.

Look what happened today!!! We open JULY 10! Posted by Saladworks on Friday, June 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.