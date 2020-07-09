Advertisement

Johnson City Saladworks location to be first in Tennessee

The first Saladworks location in Tennessee is set to open in Johnson City on July 10.
(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Saladworks location in Tennessee is set to open in Johnson City on July 10.

According to a release, the restaurant franchise has customized meals with around 60 fresh ingredients for customers to choose from, “In addition to its Signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and more.”

The new location is set to open West State of Franklin Road near Starbucks and Subway.

WJHL reported that the Johnson City Saladworks location owner and operator, Diance Taveau, plans to open an additional location later in 2020, according to the release.

Look what happened today!!! We open JULY 10!

Posted by Saladworks on Friday, June 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Church finds a new home

Updated: moments ago
Before the pandemic, The Point church would hold Sunday service at the Downtown West movie theater.

News

Tennessee caregiver charged with exploiting elderly couple

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A caregiver in Cleveland, Tennessee has been charged with exploiting an elderly couple.

News

Johnson City police search for suspects accused of shooting fireworks at officers

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of shooting fireworks at officers.

News

High school students from across the state explore Great Smoky Mountains virtually

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
They planned on a summer searching for rare plants and studying animals with more than a hundred of the smartest students from around the state. Instead, they’re learning at home.

News

Roads flooding in North Knoxville

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Knoxville police warned drivers Thursday after receiving multiple reports of flooding in Northwest Knoxville.

Latest News

News

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores within the next two years

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it plans to close roughly 200 stores within the next two years.

News

Tennessee has fewer than 400 ICU beds, hospital officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
As hospitalizations from COVID-19 rise in Tennessee, hospital officials say the ICU bed capacity in the state has lowered.

News

Historical marker disappears in Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
A historical monument in Sevier County is missing, and no one knows for sure what happened to it or why it's gone.

News

Rural Metro working ‘serious accidents’ in West Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crews said there would be delays on I-40 eastbound in Knoxville and on Kingston Pike due to serious vehicle accidents.

News

Career Center hosting virtual career fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a virtual hiring fair in late July.