KCS considers online, in-person hybrid learning model

Reopening School Task Force presents findings at Knox County school board meeting.
Superintendent Bob Thomas to present reopening plan July 15.
By
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools are set to open August 10th, but students, parents, and teachers still have questions about how that will look.

“We know a week from now we’ll see the actual plan. People will have a lot of questions...they want to see how do I fit in,” Dave Gorman, a 7th grade science teacher at Cedar Bluff Middle School, said. ”Teacher working conditions are student learning conditions. So this will be even more important as we go back to school. If you want to keep your student safe, you have to keep your teacher safe.”

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas said he is considering a hybrid of in-person and online learning. The district sent out a survey to more than 70,000 Knox County families and Thomas said about 11,000 preferred a virtual learning environment.

“The best teaching and learning takes place in the classroom with the teacher in front of their students,” Thomas said. “But I can understand parents being hesitant. That’s understandable and we want to have that online option for those parents and families that want to take those measures.”

The Knox County Reopening Task Force, led by Dr. Jerry Askew, the president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, said equity will be important under Thomas’ re-opening plan.

Askew said all students must have access to broadband and the district must also consider students with special needs who may not be able to adapt to working with technology at home. Askew said that was a major concern of parents with whom the task force met with in a series of focus groups.

“There are no risk free options here,” Dr. Askew said. “Everyone wants their kids back in school. The caveat is whether we can do so safely.”

Dr. Askew said there was some confusion about the purpose of the task force. He said the purpose was not to give recommendations to the school board, but rather opinions from teachers, students, and parents for the superintendent to consider in the reopening plan.

Above all, the task force emphasized clear communication. Something Askew said many within the district agreed was lacking. “Letting people know what you’re doing, working on, and what your thoughts are at this point.”

Askew said many in the community would like to see weekly email updates from KCS.

Gorman questioned whether a August 10 start date was feasible.

“Bob Thomas says the best way to reach our kids is to have a teacher in the same room. I don’t see how that’s possible. Maybe we should look at easing into things,” he said.

Thomas will present his plan before the school board July 15.

