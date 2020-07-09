Advertisement

Knox County Public Library to open all locations July 17

The Knox County Public Library announced it will open all locations on their regular schedule on July 17.
(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Public Library announced it will open all locations on their regular schedule on July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight of the 19 locations are currently open. According to a release from the library, the remaining 67 employees who have been furloughed will be brought back.

The library will implement safety precautions as more locations reopen to protect staff and visitors. All visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings inside the building. Children 12 years and younger and people with medical conditions are exempt from the mask rule. Masks will be available for individuals who don’t have one.

Each library has been fully sanitized and equipped with Plexiglas sneeze shields at service counters. Seating inside each library has been arranged to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

“We are very happy to be able to reopen all facilities for our patrons,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The library provides important services to our community from early literacy to lifelong learning.”

There will be no public computers available as the locations reopen, but WiFi will be available at each library. All returned materials will be isolated for 72 hours to ensure safe handling.

Story times, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice but will be available online at www.knoxlib.org.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered Child Alert canceled, 12-year-old girl found safe

Updated: 45 minutes ago
According to TBI, Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

News

FBI Knoxville office seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The FBI Knoxville said it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

News

Tennessee panel meets Thursday on Capitol’s Confederate bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.

News

Tiger Woods returning to PGA Tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tiger Woods has committed to play in the Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

News

Haslams to visit Knoxville tutoring program Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bill and Crissy Haslam announced they will be visiting a Knoxville tutoring program Friday July 10 to discuss learning opportunities that have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

GSMNP announces upcoming lane closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to make pavement repairs.

News

‘What do we pay you for,’ Woman charged with public intoxication after alleged comments to Tennessee deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Gilliam’s breath during the incident.

News

Flags to fly at half staff at State Capitol for late musician Charlie Daniels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Daniels died Monday morning at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

News

Knoxville group asking for donations to give kids beds to sleep in

Updated: 3 hours ago
The group 100 Women Who Care is asking for donations as they work to build and deliver beds to children in need.

News

Tennessee parolee gets 40 years in prison for woman’s rape

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rainer forced a woman into his truck while she was walking in a Memphis neighborhood in April 2015.