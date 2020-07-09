Knox County Public Library to open all locations July 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Public Library announced it will open all locations on their regular schedule on July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight of the 19 locations are currently open. According to a release from the library, the remaining 67 employees who have been furloughed will be brought back.

The library will implement safety precautions as more locations reopen to protect staff and visitors. All visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings inside the building. Children 12 years and younger and people with medical conditions are exempt from the mask rule. Masks will be available for individuals who don’t have one.

Each library has been fully sanitized and equipped with Plexiglas sneeze shields at service counters. Seating inside each library has been arranged to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

“We are very happy to be able to reopen all facilities for our patrons,” commented Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “The library provides important services to our community from early literacy to lifelong learning.”

There will be no public computers available as the locations reopen, but WiFi will be available at each library. All returned materials will be isolated for 72 hours to ensure safe handling.

Story times, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice but will be available online at www.knoxlib.org.

