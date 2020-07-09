Advertisement

Knoxville Church finds a new home

The Point Church is moving into the First Christian Church building
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before the pandemic, The Point Church would hold Sunday service at the Downtown West movie theater.

Since the theater is temporarily closed, members of the church could only attend online services.

Pastor Adam Woldt with The Point says he and his congregation were recently invited to move into the historic First Christian Church building on 5th Avenue.

Pastor Woldt says he and his congregation are excited and thankful to worship together once again after 17 weeks.

“We’re really excited to not only be able to stop setting up and tearing down but more importantly we’re excited to be in this community to love these neighbors and hopefully to be as big of a blessing to the neighbors as they will be to us.” said Pastor Adam Woldt.

Woldt says the church plans to be there for at least the next four to five years, but hopes to stay longer.

The Point will hold a soft opening inside of their new sanctuary on July 12th at 10:30 a.m.

To find out more information about The Point church, click here.

