Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder. Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn’t known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Authorities say Mitchell shot 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas late Tuesday. The restaurant’s general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued. But it’s not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Board: Ohio Statehouse repairs after protests cost $158,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square says it will cost about $158,000 to repair damage that occurred there during recent protests against racial injustice. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says that tally from protests in Columbus between May 28 and June 18 doesn’t include repairs for damage on other state property or expenses for the State Highway Patrol. The damage included broken windows at the Statehouse that have been boarded up. In June, it was defaced with red hand prints and the phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” in protest of police brutality.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

Ohio board OKs medical marijuana use for wasting syndrome

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to add cachexia to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients. That condition involves weakness or wasting of the body due to chronic illness, and it includes symptoms such as loss of appetite. It sometimes affects patients who have some of the other qualifying conditions on Ohio’s medical marijuana list, such as AIDS or cancer. The board voted Wednesday to add cachexia as a qualifying condition. Board members also again decided against adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list.

BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES

Dad, girlfriend plead not guilty in 'extreme abuse' death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CHIEF PROBE

Police chief 'improvement plan' urged after racist remarks

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” Attorney David Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan.” The officers' attorney blasted the report as ignoring serious wrongdoing.

COUNTRY CLUB-HISTORIC MOUNDS

Ohio Supreme Court to hear country club's appeal on lease

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a country club’s appeal of orders that it sell back a lease to the state historical agency to provide public access to ancient burial mounds. In a decision announced Tuesday, the court voted 5-2 to hear the case. A date for the hearing hasn't been determined. A Licking County judge ruled in May 2019 that the Ohio History Connection can reclaim the lease for the 2,000-year-old Octagon Mounds from Moundbuilders Country Club via eminent domain. That ruling was upheld in January by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

BROWNS-WILLS

Browns sign 'Bama tackle Wills, team's first-round pick

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.