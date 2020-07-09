Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

Student health boss cited for not reporting doc's misconduct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State student health director faces potential discipline from the state medical board for failing to report several sexual misconduct complaints in the mid-1990s about a doctor now accused of abusing young men for two decades. The citation makes former director Ted Grace the first individual to face such action in the wake of allegations that Ohio State officials long turned a blind eye to misconduct by now-deceased doctor Richard Strauss. Grace didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He now leads student health services at Southern Illinois University. A spokesperson says officials there haven't fully reviewed the board’s notification and can't comment on personnel issues.

AP-US-LAKE-ERIE-ALGAE

Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago. That's according to the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its annual forecast Thursday. It predicts the algae bloom will reach 4.5 on the severity index, down from 7.3 last year but higher than the 3.8 rating in 2018. The measurements indicate the amount of algae in the water for an extended period. Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago. Rain washes fertilizers that feed algae into Lake Erie and its tributary streams.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio designates 12 counties on red alert as virus cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says 12 Ohio counties are now on red alert as the reported COVID-19 cases in those areas continue to rise. The number of Ohio counties labeled red jumped from seven to 12 on Thursday, with three being designated to the state’s watch list. Gov. DeWine says officials will monitor cases in Butler, Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties for the next week as each county is at risk of being escalated to purple, the highest public emergency level on the state’s color-coded alert system. All 12 counties will now have a mask mandate for residents over the age of 10.

LIBBEY-LOUISIANA

Libbey wants to shut down Shreveport glass tableware plant

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world's largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn't include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal.

FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of football player

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder. Authorities say 24-year-old Michael Mitchell Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday. It wasn’t known if the Toledo man has retained an attorney. Authorities say Mitchell shot 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas late Tuesday. The restaurant’s general manager told The Toledo Blade that Douglas and another person began arguing just outside the entrance and a fight ensued. But it’s not clear if Mitchell was the other person involved.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

Protesters injured during clashes with Columbus police sue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio anti-racism protesters have filed a federal lawsuit seeking monetary damages for injuries sustained in clashes with police after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, describes peaceful demonstrators and bystanders being beaten, fired on with wooden and rubber bullets and unlawfully arrested during protests in late May and June. It alleges gross negligence, under-trained personnel and constitutional violations. City Attorney Zach Klein said he is working on changes addressing Columbus' protest responses and police-community relations issues. A board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse property repairing protest-related damages will cost about $158,000.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO

Ohio board OKs medical marijuana use for wasting syndrome

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to add cachexia to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients. That condition involves weakness or wasting of the body due to chronic illness, and it includes symptoms such as loss of appetite. It sometimes affects patients who have some of the other qualifying conditions on Ohio’s medical marijuana list, such as AIDS or cancer. The board voted Wednesday to add cachexia as a qualifying condition. Board members also again decided against adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list.

BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES

Dad, girlfriend plead not guilty in 'extreme abuse' death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CHIEF PROBE

Police chief 'improvement plan' urged after racist remarks

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” Attorney David Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan.” The officers' attorney blasted the report as ignoring serious wrongdoing.