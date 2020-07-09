Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CHIEF PROBE

Police chief 'improvement plan' urged after racist remarks

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An outside attorney determined Tuesday that an Ohio police chief accused by his two captains of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” but his actions don’t warrant formal discipline. The review of West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog confirmed he used epithets toward racial and religious groups, referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike” and called Black people who interacted with police as “Number 2s.” Attorney David Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan.” The officers' attorney blasted the report as ignoring serious wrongdoing.

FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT

Toledo University football player fatally shot at pizzeria

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed following a fight at a city pizza restaurant. Authorities say 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities said the fight involved two men, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Douglas was involved or what caused the brawl. No other injuries were reported in the altercation, and no arrests have been made. Douglas was preparing for his junior season with the Rockets. He was a defensive lineman who had played in 12 games over two seasons, totaling two tackles.

COUNTRY CLUB-HISTORIC MOUNDS

Ohio Supreme Court to hear country club's appeal on lease

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a country club’s appeal of orders that it sell back a lease to the state historical agency to provide public access to ancient burial mounds. In a decision announced Tuesday, the court voted 5-2 to hear the case. A date for the hearing hasn't been determined. A Licking County judge ruled in May 2019 that the Ohio History Connection can reclaim the lease for the 2,000-year-old Octagon Mounds from Moundbuilders Country Club via eminent domain. That ruling was upheld in January by the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

BROWNS-WILLS

Browns sign 'Bama tackle Wills, team's first-round pick

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, their first-round draft pick from Alabama. Wills will try to slide over from the right to left side in the NFL. He signed his fully guaranteed $19.7 million contract two weeks before he’s set to report to Cleveland’s training camp. The Browns selected Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in April’s draft. The Browns have plugged the left tackle spot the past two seasons with stop-gap measures following perennial All-Pro Joe Thomas’ retirement. Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide, but the Browns are confident he can make the switch.

QUICKEN LOANS-IPO

Dan Gilbert would keep control under Quicken Loans IPO

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder Dan Gilbert in firm control. Quicken’s filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission says Gilbert would have 79% voting power. Rocket Companies would be more than Quicken Loans, the Detroit-based mortgage lender. It would include a real estate title company, a home search platform, a personal loan provider and a used car business. Gilbert, who also owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, has been recovering from a 2019 stroke. He has played a crucial role in buying and rehabbing commercial buildings all over downtown Detroit.

AP-US-MED-RACING-FOR-A-REMEDY-DESPERATION-SCIENCE

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease. Two drugs have been shown to help but key questions remain about their use. In the United States, critically needed studies were slow to give answers, and some were undermined by wide use of certain drugs without evidence they were safe or effective for fighting coronavirus. Politics compounded the problem and hurt the ability to find out. Now researchers are trying innovative ways to get answers faster while still doing good science.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Governor requires masks for residents of 7 hard-hit counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is requiring residents of seven Ohio counties hardest hit by the coronavirus to wear a mask when out in public. The order affecting residents of Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio saw 948 reported cases Tuesday, pushing the total probable and reported cases statewide to 58,904. Tuesday's hospitalization count of 134 was the highest number in at least 21 days. The mask mandate comes after DeWine announced last week that he will not be issuing a statewide mandate as have a number of other states, including Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia.

OFFICER KILLED-OHIO

Fallen officer's letter: 'I hope I died with bravery'

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer gunned down in a store parking lot last weekend left behind a letter for his family in case he was killed on the job. Toledo officer Anthony Dia’s cousin read from the letter during a memorial service on Tuesday. In it, he wrote, “I hope I died with bravery.” Dia was shot and killed by an intoxicated man early Saturday. Police say the 57-year-old man fled into a wooded area and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Toledo's mayor says Dia was loyal throughout his life and during his final moments.