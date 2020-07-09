Advertisement

Luxury picnic service launches in Nashville

A hairstylist, unable to work during Nashville's COVID-19 shutdown, launched a luxury picnic service.
Charcuterie
Charcuterie(CANVA)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Not being able to work during Nashville’s COVID-19 shutdown didn’t stop one Tennessee woman from using her talents.

Whitney Tipton launched Exquisnics, a luxury picnic service, while she was out of work due to the pandemic. “I still get to decorate and style something so I still feel like I’m doing my field of work,” she said.

Nashville CBS affiliate reports that Tipton’s picnics include a charcuterie board, fresh fruit, a tent, fan, Bluetooth speaker, Polaroid camera, cold drinks and utensils. She also takes requests.

“I stick around just in case, [to make sure] everything is good. And anything you need I’m just a phone call or text away,” Tipton said.

Now that Nashville has eased its restrictions, she’s able to work at her first job, but she said this second business has been an exciting venture for her.

“I personally have been itching to be out, but with COVID-19 and everything I want to be safe. I feel like I’m able to give people an experience that they’re enjoying,” Tipton said. Her picnics are weather-dependent, and she asks for 24-72 hours notice.

Her packages start at $200 for two people for a two-hour picnic. More information is available here.

