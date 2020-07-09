Advertisement

Making a Difference: KARM residents work in the garden

A group of people who were once homeless have been transforming their lives while working on a garden.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of people who were once homeless are transforming their lives by learning how to grow their own food and give back to others.

It’s happening at the Knox Area Rescue Ministries. A group of Berea students have been working in the garden. The Berea program is KARM’s long-term rehabilitation program that helps break the cycle of homelessness.

“When we planted the garden, most of the plants were probably like maybe about two to three inches. And now look at it. It’s just bloomed over the few months we’ve had it out,” said Michael Schittler.

Gardening was not something new for Michael Schittler. When he was young, he helped his grandmother in the garden. Now he and a dozen others have been weeding and watering the garden at KARM.

“I love it. I just like to sit out here and look at it. Listen to the birds,” said Lisa Wogoman.

There are 1,600-square feet of 100 different types of vegetables, herbs and flowers.

“It’s truly humbling to see these men and women take this level of ownership and care into this,” said Jeffrey Crick, Berea Program Director, “The kitchen is able to use this opportunity to be able to serve more guests that come in our building because of the work and the effort and the heart these students have put into this garden that you see.”

The kitchen cooked the food they picked, and the cycle of growth continued.

“You’ll look back, you’ll stand back and look at what you’ve done, and it’s really beautiful,” explained Wogoman.

But for Schittler he’s learned patience and diligence take time.

“It takes a lot of hard work, takes long hours. But if you can do that, basically, you can set your mind to do anything,” said Schittler.

KARM paid for the gardening supplies through funds specifically for the garden.

In the fall, the team plans to grow autumn herbs and vegetables to continue to care for the garden.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help.

News

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

News

Vol Legend celebrates 97th Birthday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to wish Manning a Happy Birthday

News

A Big Orange Tribute

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Vol fan turns front yard to Football Time in Tennessee

Latest News

News

Big Orange front yard

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Knoxville's Donny Lee Kenner honors Vols in a special way in his front yard on Farris Drive

News

New rules and regulations in place for 2020-2021 hunting and fishing seasons

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released 2020-2021 hunting and fishing guides.

News

UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Teachers at The University of Tennessee were given the choice to teach in-person, go online, or do a combination of the two.

News

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

News

Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit if ‘In God We Trust’ appears on new Mississippi flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A non-theistic religious organization called the Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state moves forward with its plan to include the words “In God We Trust” on the new state flag.

News

Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.