Maryville ice cream parlor hopes to be escape from chaos of the world

Tasty treat from the Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor
Tasty treat from the Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor(Handout)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walking into the Capitol Theatre Coffee and Ice Cream Parlor, is like stepping onto the silver screen.

“Every time you come here you see something different,” customer Crystal Hamilton said.

Legendary movie memorabilia covers the walls, soundtracks fill the air.

“You do get that entire vibe of summertime, movies, and ice cream,” manager Haley Stallings said.

It doesn’t stop there movies also inspire all the names for the frozen concoctions they serve up like the King Kong Sundae.

“It’s just a nice treat,” Hamilton said. “Especially when it’s so hot and humid outside. It’s really nice to have some ice cream to cool down.”

With the chaos of todays world just outside, their hope is to be a break for anyone who needs it.

“We want to be that place to where it’s enjoyment, bring people smiles, and make them feel like there somewhere different,” said.

