Masks required for Oak Ridge Schools students, staff

Oak Ridge students and staff will be required to wear masks when physical distancing isn't possible.
Classroom desk
Classroom desk
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers sent families an email Thursday with updated information as parents and kids get ready to return to school in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his email, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.

“We care deeply about our students and staff and know that the number one factor that impacts student learning is being engaged with a highly effective teacher providing instruction,” Dr. Borchers said. “After reviewing the current situation, students and staff are expected and will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.”

He added that students and staff who have medical conditions that make wearing masks “problematic” are asked to contact their school principal. “Such needs will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

You can read his full statement below:

“Our goal at the beginning of this school year is to provide students with the maximum amount possible of direct teacher instruction time while keeping in mind the State and local health department COVID safety guidelines. We care deeply about our students and staff and know that the number one factor that impacts student learning is being engaged with a highly effective teacher providing instruction. After reviewing the current situation, students and staff are expected and will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible. Students and staff who have a medical condition that makes the wearing of a face-covering problematic are asked to consult your building principal. Such needs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this important time for our students, families, and staff.”

