Masks required for Oak Ridge Schools students, staff

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers sent families an email Thursday with updated information as parents and kids get ready to return to school in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his email, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.

“We care deeply about our students and staff and know that the number one factor that impacts student learning is being engaged with a highly effective teacher providing instruction,” Dr. Borchers said. “After reviewing the current situation, students and staff are expected and will be required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.”

He added that students and staff who have medical conditions that make wearing masks “problematic” are asked to contact their school principal. “Such needs will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

You can read his full statement below:

