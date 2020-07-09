Missing Tennessee toddler found after hours of searching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Giles County toddler was found safe after he went missing Wednesday. Officials said the 2-year-old went walking with his dogs into the woods and disappeared.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that multiple agencies searched for the child, along with the help of neighbors, for more than an hour.

He was found and carried out of the woods by Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton.

Officials said the child was healthy, but was visibly shaken and had a few scratches.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

