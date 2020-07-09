Advertisement

New rules and regulations in place for 2020-2021 hunting and fishing seasons

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released 2020-2021 hunting and fishing guides.
(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released 2020-2021 hunting and fishing guides.

TWRA says there are several new and important changes to the guides to be aware of. According to the Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Guide website, the following new rules and regulations are in place:

  • Tag Before You Drag: A new requirement says hunters must check-in their big game on their smartphone or physically tag the animal before moving it. Physically tagged animals must be checked in before midnight.
  • The statewide bag limit for spring turkey has been reduced from four to three.
  • Five counties adjacent to the Mississippi River form a new spring turkey unit (Mississippi Alluvial Valley or MAV) with a two-week delayed spring turkey season opener and a reduced, unit-wide bag limit of 2.
  • Southern Middle Tennessee counties of Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Counties have a two-week delayed spring turkey season opener.
  • The fall turkey season has been closed in Lincoln County.
  • Hunting dates have changed in Bear Hunt Zones 1, 2, and 3.
  • Incidental take of one either-sex elk by licensed deer hunters in non-elk restoration counties is allowed. This is only allowed outside of Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott Counties.
  • The definition for legal trapping devices has changed.
  • Due to COVID-19 restrictions, hand-held drawing procedures for issuing season-long waterfowl blind permits and sandhill crane tags may differ than described in this guide. Go to www.tnwildlife.org for updated information.
  • Crow season has changed.
  • New Veterans and Active Military personnel waterfowl hunting days have been added.
  • The deer hunting unit “Unit CWD” has expanded to include Lauderdale, Gibson and Crockett Counties.
  • Unit CWD hunters will be able to use archery, muzzleloader or guns during three-day August hunt.
  • Unit CWD hunters can now earn an unlimited number of antlered deer. See “Earn-A-Buck Program”.
  • In Unit CWD, gun season (G/M/A) will begin Saturday, Nov. 7 when the rest of the state begins muzzleloader season (M/A).
  • New regulations for the Mississippi River Flood Closure Zone for big game hunts. Only the Caruthersville gauge is used, and the zone has been reduced in Lake and Dyer counties to include only those lands east of Hwy.

For more information about the new rules, click here. To view the full Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Guides, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ultrasound machines helping doctors scan patients for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Hospitals adapting to the realities of COVID-19 are looking to handheld ultrasound scanners for help.

News

Walmart looking to launch subscription service

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Walmart is reportedly launching a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime.

News

Vol Legend celebrates 97th Birthday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to wish Manning a Happy Birthday

News

A Big Orange Tribute

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Vol fan turns front yard to Football Time in Tennessee

News

Big Orange front yard

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Knoxville's Donny Lee Kenner honors Vols in a special way in his front yard on Farris Drive

Latest News

News

UT: Face-to-face or online learning up to teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Teachers at The University of Tennessee were given the choice to teach in-person, go online, or do a combination of the two.

News

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup.

News

Satanic Temple threatens lawsuit if ‘In God We Trust’ appears on new Mississippi flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A non-theistic religious organization called the Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state moves forward with its plan to include the words “In God We Trust” on the new state flag.

News

Florida baby born on pontoon boat on July 4th meets medics who delivered him

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fourth of July celebration turned into a surprise birthday party for one Florida family and their newborn baby.

WVLT

“No risk-free options available:” Knox County Schools talks returning for fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials said Knox County Schools hope to return to in-person classes for fall 2020, however, there will be a virtual option available for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.