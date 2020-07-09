New rules and regulations in place for 2020-2021 hunting and fishing seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released 2020-2021 hunting and fishing guides.

TWRA says there are several new and important changes to the guides to be aware of. According to the Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Guide website, the following new rules and regulations are in place:

Tag Before You Drag: A new requirement says hunters must check-in their big game on their smartphone or physically tag the animal before moving it. Physically tagged animals must be checked in before midnight.

The statewide bag limit for spring turkey has been reduced from four to three.

Five counties adjacent to the Mississippi River form a new spring turkey unit (Mississippi Alluvial Valley or MAV) with a two-week delayed spring turkey season opener and a reduced, unit-wide bag limit of 2.

Southern Middle Tennessee counties of Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Counties have a two-week delayed spring turkey season opener.

The fall turkey season has been closed in Lincoln County.

Hunting dates have changed in Bear Hunt Zones 1, 2, and 3.

Incidental take of one either-sex elk by licensed deer hunters in non-elk restoration counties is allowed. This is only allowed outside of Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott Counties.

The definition for legal trapping devices has changed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, hand-held drawing procedures for issuing season-long waterfowl blind permits and sandhill crane tags may differ than described in this guide. Go to www.tnwildlife.org for updated information.

Crow season has changed.

New Veterans and Active Military personnel waterfowl hunting days have been added.

The deer hunting unit “Unit CWD” has expanded to include Lauderdale, Gibson and Crockett Counties.

Unit CWD hunters will be able to use archery, muzzleloader or guns during three-day August hunt.

Unit CWD hunters can now earn an unlimited number of antlered deer. See “Earn-A-Buck Program”.

In Unit CWD, gun season (G/M/A) will begin Saturday, Nov. 7 when the rest of the state begins muzzleloader season (M/A).