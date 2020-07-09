Advertisement

Oak Ridge police searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
Harry Givens, 74
Harry Givens, 74(ORPD)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

Harry Earl Givens was reported missing by his daughter Wednesday after he was last seen at the Holiday Inn in Oak Ridge on Tuesday.

Police said Givens is believed to be traveling in a 1998 Cadillac Deville with Tennessee plate 181TQB.

Givens’ vehicle was reportedly last seen in Maryville on July 7 around 10 a.m. Police said the vehicle was also seen in Oak Ridge on South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road the same day around 1:05 p.m.

According to ORPD, Givens has acquaintances in Madisonville, Tennessee. He is believed to be without a cell phone as well as his necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at the non-emergency line at (865) 425-4399.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Some pop-ups today, front brings batches tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The unorganized development of storms concentrates rain outlining the Valley and only brings a few to the lower elevations, but tomorrow an approaching front brings some batches to our area as a whole.

News

Hackers demand more than $390k in ransom for release of encrypted City of Knoxville data

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Hackers who used a ransomware infection to encrypt internal data from the City of Knoxville’s servers have demanded nearly $400,000 to release the information, according to a statement from a city spokesperson.

News

Tennessee panel passes vote to remove Capitol’s Confederate bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
The bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.

News

Endangered Child Alert canceled, 12-year-old girl found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to TBI, Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home in Rockwood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest News

News

FBI Knoxville office seeking information leading to rescue of child victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FBI Knoxville said it is seeking information regarding images that may help lead to the rescue of child victims.

News

Tiger Woods returning to PGA Tour

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tiger Woods has committed to play in the Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

News

Haslams to visit Knoxville tutoring program Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bill and Crissy Haslam announced they will be visiting a Knoxville tutoring program Friday July 10 to discuss learning opportunities that have been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Knox County Public Library to open all locations July 17

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Knox County Public Library announced it will open all locations on their regular schedule on July 17.

News

GSMNP announces upcoming lane closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
The closure will begin on Tuesday, July 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to make pavement repairs.

News

‘What do we pay you for,’ Woman charged with public intoxication after alleged comments to Tennessee deputy

Updated: 6 hours ago
The deputy said he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Gilliam’s breath during the incident.