Oak Ridge police searching for missing 74-year-old man with dementia

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

Harry Earl Givens was reported missing by his daughter Wednesday after he was last seen at the Holiday Inn in Oak Ridge on Tuesday.

Police said Givens is believed to be traveling in a 1998 Cadillac Deville with Tennessee plate 181TQB.

Givens’ vehicle was reportedly last seen in Maryville on July 7 around 10 a.m. Police said the vehicle was also seen in Oak Ridge on South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road the same day around 1:05 p.m.

According to ORPD, Givens has acquaintances in Madisonville, Tennessee. He is believed to be without a cell phone as well as his necessary medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at the non-emergency line at (865) 425-4399.

