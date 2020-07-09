OH Lottery
OH Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-06-36-38-44-47, Kicker: -6-8-4-5-4
(four, six, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven; Kicker: zero, six, eight, four, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
4-5-9
(four, five, nine)
3-0-3-3
(three, zero, three, three)
1-0-1-5
(one, zero, one, five)
2-8-6-5-5
(two, eight, six, five, five)
5-9-7-1-9
(five, nine, seven, one, nine)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
07-11-14-23-27
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000