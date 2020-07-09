OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s unemployment claims declined for the 10th consecutive week, indicating residents are returning to work as the state reopens amid the virus’s continuous spread. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that for the week ending July 4, the state saw a reported 33,483 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor. The decline comes after weeks of record-breaking jobless claims as the state weathered the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that halted the economy. As the state continues to push through its reopening plan, the numbers of reported cases rise once again, reaching 1,277 reported cases Wednesday. By Farnoush Amiri, SENT: 212 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Ohio anti-racism protesters have filed a federal lawsuit seeking monetary damages for injuries sustained in clashes with police after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, describes peaceful demonstrators and bystanders being beaten, fired on with wooden and rubber bullets and unlawfully arrested during protests in late May and June. It alleges gross negligence, under-trained personnel and constitutional violations. City Attorney Zach Klein said he is working on changes addressing Columbus’ protest responses and police-community relations issues. A board that oversees the Ohio Statehouse property repairing protest-related damages will cost about $158,000. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 481 words, photos.

BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES

DAYTON — An Ohio man and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from the “extreme abuse” death of his 10-year-old son last year. Authorities say 31-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean and 29-year-old Amanda Hinze entered their pleas Wednesday via video conference. The new counts stem from the death of Takoda Collins, who died last December after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died. McLean and Hinze each remain jailed on $1 million bail. SENT: 274 words.

BUSINESS:

LIBBEY-LOUISIANA

SHREVEPORT, La. — An Ohio company that bills itself as one of the world’s largest glass tableware manufacturers says it wants to shut down its Louisiana plant by the end of the year. Libbey Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, says it will negotiate with unions representing the 450 workers in Shreveport, Louisiana, before making a final decision. CEO Mike Bauer says demand has been declining for the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. The company and its U.S. subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on June 1. The bankruptcy court action doesn’t include international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal. SENT: 219 words.

BRIEFS:

— MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to add cachexia to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients.

— FOOTBALL PLAYER FATALLY SHOT — A man accused of fatally shooting a University of Toledo football player following a fight at a city pizza restaurant this week has been charged with murder.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.