Roads flooding in North Knoxville
Knoxville police warned drivers Thursday after receiving multiple reports of flooding in Northwest Knoxville.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department took to social media Thursday evening to warn drivers about flooding in Northwest Knoxville.
Police said they’d received multiple reports about flooded roads as well as downed trees and powerlines.
As of about 5:40 p.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board reported more than 4,000 people were without power. Most of those were in the West Knoxville area. Police said roads primarily impacted were: Kingston Pike, Papermill Drive, Western Avenue, Sanderson and Pleasant Ridge.
