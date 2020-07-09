Roads flooding in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department took to social media Thursday evening to warn drivers about flooding in Northwest Knoxville.

Police said they’d received multiple reports about flooded roads as well as downed trees and powerlines.

As of about 5:40 p.m., the Knoxville Utilities Board reported more than 4,000 people were without power. Most of those were in the West Knoxville area. Police said roads primarily impacted were: Kingston Pike, Papermill Drive, Western Avenue, Sanderson and Pleasant Ridge.

We have received reports of multiple roads that are flooded as well as downed trees and power lines in northwest Knoxville. Please exercise caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Br915acxLu — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 9, 2020

